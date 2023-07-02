Advertise With Us
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier police arrested a man for attempting to lure a child.

Police say they first received reports that a 15-year-old girl was being inappropriately contacted by her 27-year-old co-worker, Reis Wilnklejohn, back in May.

Officers say Winklejohn sent the 15-year-old pictures of his genitalia, and coerced her to send nude photos of herself. Saying she might lose her job if she didn’t.

Police say Winklejohn also attempted to set up a secret meeting with her outside of work for a sexual encounter.

When she declined, Winklejohn continued to message her on social media until she blocked his account.

Winklejohn has been issued a citation to appear in court on July 20th. Answering to the felony charge of luring a child as well as two misdemeanors for disseminating indecent material to a minor, and disorderly conduct by electronic means.

