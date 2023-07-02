People gather in Brandon to celebrate Independence day early

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many in Brandon crowded the streets to participate in an old town tradition kicking off the 4th of July weekend.

What started out as a small town tradition has grown into a big event in the town of Brandon that pulls hundreds of people out to the streets.

“It’s a patriotic thing to do,” says World War Two Veteran Burt Reynold’s.

The Brandon Independence Day Parade has been around for almost fifty years now. Originally starting in nineteen seventy six.

This year there were over fifty participants in the line up with various different floats and emergency responders.

97 year old world war two veteran Burt Reynolds who has been a part of the parade for years says it’s great to see people out supporting those who fought for america’s independence.

“Well because it is an honorable thing to do, it’s been around for many, many years. I’m one of the few world war two veterans, and I like to be represented,” says Reynold’s

Back in the day the parade used to start at park village going all the way down to the center of town. Now it begins on park street through downtown ending at conant square.

Jamie Gottorff is from New York and has been going to the Brandon independence day parade for thirty years.

She says it’s great for her kids to see the community get out and celebrate.

“Just the kids getting involved. Understanding what the flags represent and everything is a huge deal. I teach second grade, so we do a lot with independence day. It’s just nice for everyone to get together,” said Gottorff.

The many participants showing off their floats were excited to get in on all the fun.

“Because independence, everybody should be free to be who they are. They should be free to enjoy being in this country, and just have fun,” said drag queen Anita Cocktail.

After the parade the town spent the rest of the day celebrating with various different activities like music vendors and free train rides.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.