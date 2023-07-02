Police investigate fatal crash in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating this morning after a crash Saturday night, killing a young boy. Police say it happened on lost mile road in Newfane around 7 o’clock. Initial investigation revealed 40-year-old Matthew Conlon of Massachusetts was driving the UTV with six other passengers. Police say Conlon lost control on a curve in the road causing the vehicle to flip. A 7-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he later died. Other passengers suffered minor injuries. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.