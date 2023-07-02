Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating this morning after a crash Saturday night, killing a young boy.

Police say it happened on Lost Mile Rd. in Newfane around 7:00 p.m.

Initial investigation revealed, 40-year-old Matthew Conlon of Massachusetts was driving the UTV with six other passengers.

Police say Conlon lost control on a curve in the road causing the vehicle to flip.

A 7-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he later died. Other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster.

