Tabletop gamers from across Vermont gather in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the rain, a board game group enjoyed the day with a game marathon at Maple Street Park in Essex Junction Sunday.

It was hosted by Friendly Tabletop Gamers of Essex and Beyond, a group made up of 631 members from across the state.

Everyone is welcome to these events, but organizers say if a person is under 18 years old, they need to bring a guardian.

Organizers say they’re all about providing gamers with an opportunity to make new friends and socialize.

“We welcome anyone to show up to our meet up sand it’s a nice environment because we all play by the same rules even though we never met each other before. We have a common ground to meet other people and have fun,” said Anna Vann, an event organizer.

The group plans on having more events in the future. If you’re interested in joining you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.