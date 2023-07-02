Teachers go back to school to learn Ag. Literacy

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past thirteen years, Shelburne Farms has hosted a farm to school institute that teaches faculty, staff, parents and local farmers how to integrate agriculture into school curriculum.

“The same way you need to be literate in math, or science, or writing skills, Ag. literacy is important to us to create a sustainable future so much in what we can do as individuals and collectively is by creating healthy food systems.” said Megan Camp, the executive Vice President at Shelburne Farms.

The newly renamed Patrick Leahy farm to school program, along with Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Department of Health and Department of Education funds Shelburne’s Institute. Each year ten schools spend three days at the farm engaging in hands on workshops and lectures. During the year, they work with coaches to implement what they’ve learned.

“So you’re taking project based learning and place based learning and building a curriculum and that’s hands on and interesting and engaging that’s going to help kids stay connected with their learning and their curriculum and their school right, and also kids who aren’t necessarily traditional learners are able to participate and shine in other kinds of ways which I think is really important.” said Jessa Harger, the director of the Journey Away Program at Leland and Gray.

Camp says the farm to school program is designed so students can take a variety of paths from its lessons. One high school student named Emma channeled what she learned from farming and food systems into politics.

“She went to the statehouse, she learned about local democracy, she helped testify to house and senate committees about the importance of universal school meals, she wrote letters, for students at small rural schools like Leland and Gray in Townshend -- alternative education in topics like agricultural are essential.” said Camp

“A small percentage of kids are going off to four year colleges, and a lot of kids do go off into the trades, so every kid when they graduate they make a plan of what they’d like to do next year or in subsequent years, having a farm to school, agricultural option for kids makes a lot of sense. A lot of these kids like actually do need to start making an income right upon their graduation, so giving them whatever skills and tools they need makes a lot of sense.” said Harger

Camp emphasized each new generation of Vermonters sees less and less farming in their backyard. The institute hopes to preserve this part of Vermont’s culture in the hearts of its children.

“It would not have been uncommon that many students in Vermont maybe would’ve grown up on a farm. Now, we’re getting further and further away from that. If you can’t learn about agriculture by having a direct experience, it’s really important for schools to be able to connect to their local farms, and it’s a really important part of what makes Vermont, Vermont.” said Camp

