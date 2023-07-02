Vermont law requiring 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases takes effect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - July 1 was the first day seven new Vermont laws took effect.

One bans the marriage of minors in the state.

Another implements new adoption laws, giving adoptees access to their original birth certificate.

Cider makers in the state also toasted to a new law giving hard ciders its own set of regulatory standards.

Laws also went into effect marking the last day of COVID out of work money, updates to Landowners’ Current Use program, and Higher marriage license fees.

Among the 7 new laws is also legislation requiring a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases in the state.

Experts say lawmakers decided that guns play a factor into suicidal deaths.

The new law will allow people to petition courts for an extreme risk protection order. It also creates a new criminal penalty for not properly storing firearms.

Some gun store owners say they disagree with the new law.

“Nowhere in the law did anybody come up with those statistics and I believe the reason is because it’s a very small fraction,” said Henry Parro, owner of Parro’s Gun Shop.

The term firearm as described in the legislation includes any weapon that can cause an explosion, including a starter gun.

The law also applies to the purchase of any firearm muffler.

