Veterinarians share tips on how to keep pets calm and collected with fireworks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the fourth of July is a cause for celebration for many Americans. It’s a cause for anxiety for our furry friends.

THE Vermont Veterinary Medical Association says if you’re going to a fireworks show it’s probably best that you keep your pet at home.

If you have fireworks being set off close to your house you can put them in their crate. Or have soft music playing to distract them.

Vets say most dogs and cats don’t do well with loud noises. So while the bursts are going off you should find a dark enclosed space for them to ease their nerves and keep them from hurting themselves or others.

If you happen to bring them to a show. Vets say one thing you can do is keep them in the car with the air conditioner running.

“I generally advise against bringing your dog to fireworks. Most animals are quite scared of things like fireworks and loud noises. So it’s best to leave them home. Leave them either in a crate if they are crate trained. Or confined to a small room, having music playing in the background. Keeping it dark because it’s a calming environment,” said Vermont Veterinary Medical Association Dr. Erin Forbes.

Vets say if you’re planning on launching your own fireworks at home make sure your animals stay far away from the explosives. So they aren’t allowed to play with them.

