BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! It’s a wetter start to the day today, but at least air quality will be better than yesterday. Air quality Sunday morning ranges from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups across the area, but will improve into the afternoon and stay better through Monday.

Locally intense rainfall overnight led to flooding in a couple of Clinton County communities. A Flood Warning is in effect through mid afternoon for areas along the Great Chazy River, where 3″ to 5″ of rain has fallen since last night.

The threat for storms is lower today, and clouds will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Heavier downpours in areas that have already seen a lot of rain lately continue to be the greatest concern. Localized flooding remains possible through the next couple days. Steady rain moving through much of Vermont and New Hampshire will transition to scattered showers as the day goes on. A couple embedded thunderstorms remain possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a concern again on both the 3rd and 4th of July. The best chance to see thunder will be in the afternoon or early evening. It won’t be all day rain though, and there could even be some breaks of sunshine in between. Stay weather aware if you’re out, and have a plan to move indoors if you hear thunder. Chances for rain will be lower after sunset, which should bode well for fireworks displays. It will be very humid with seasonable temperatures.

We finally get rid of the rain by the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look drier and warmer. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s to low 90s. A cold front brings the chance for showers or storms by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

