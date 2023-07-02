BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another unsettled day out there with plenty of clouds and showers. The worst weather in our area continues to be in localized sections of Clinton and Franklin County, New York, where flood concerns are ongoing. There are reports of road washouts in multiple communities and swift water rescues in Ellenburg today. Heavy downpours and localized areas of flooding remain the greatest concern with any additional showers or storms that move through over the next couple days.

Another batch of rain is possible overnight and into Monday morning, especially across central and southern Vermont. Unfortunately unsettled weather continues through the 3rd and 4th of July. Neither day will be a total washout, but be prepared for scattered showers and have a plan to move inside if you hear thunder.

The best chance to see scattered thunderstorms will during the afternoon and early evening hours. There still could be a couple showers or storms by the time of fireworks displays, but there will be a weakening trend as the evening goes on.

Drier and warmer weather returns by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will return to the mid 80s to low 90s. A frontal system approaches late in the week, bringing renewed chances for showers and storms.

Air quality is much better than it was yesterday or early this morning, and is now good to moderate across our area. The thick smoke stays away through tomorrow too.

Have a great weekend and safe holiday!

-Jess Langlois

