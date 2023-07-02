BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a wet & stormy start to the month of July on Saturday for some of us, we can expect more action for the rest of the holiday weekend. The thick haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke will be much improved.

We will all get in on wet weather for Sunday. Several waves of rain will move through with some embedded thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours again, and some minor, local flooding problems could arise.

For the 3rd & 4th of July on Monday & Tuesday, this active weather will continue, with more rounds of showers & thunderstorms coming through, mostly during the afternoon hours. Hopefully, things will settle down during the evening hours in order to get the fireworks going.

Once we get past the long holiday weekend, then things will clear out, at least for a couple of days. Both Wednesday & Thursday are looking partly sunny, but it will be hot, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the active weather over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-speed on the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

