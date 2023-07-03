Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service(Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A body was recovered from the St. Lawrence River Monday afternoon.

According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, they discovered the deceased around 2 p.m. and recovered the body near Ross Island.

Akwesasne Police say they are waiting for confirmation from the coroner’s office regarding the identity of the individual and say no other details or information can be released at this time.

If you have any information that can assist authorities, you are asked to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police at 613-575-2340 or submit a secure tip by email at tips@akwesasne.ca.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom

Latest News

Rainbow Family of Living Light gathers in NH forest to pray for peace
Traffic comes to a stop at Stowe's first-ever traffic light
Cleanup underway in Northern NY after storms cause flooding, damage
Montpelier celebrates Independence Day with music, parade, fireworks