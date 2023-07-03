Cleanup underway in Northern NY after storms cause flooding, damage

ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - Communities in New York’s North Country are cleaning up after heavy rains over the weekend caused heavy flooding, washing out culverts, leaving basements underwater and damaging property.

“We went to bed around 11:30, it was raining, thunder, lightning, it was horrible,” Joyce St. Onge said.

St. Onge has been visiting the Blue Haven Campground in Ellenburg Depot for almost a decade. She was in town for the Canada Day holiday and awoke Sunday morning during a heavy downpour.

“I could hear these horns and I thought it was my husband’s truck alarms going off. And then I heard banding on the door and I thought someone was mad because the alarms were going off,” St. Onge said.

But it was her neighbors and campground management telling her that she and her family had minutes to evacuate. St. Onge and her family grabbed their passports and left with dozens of others.

The flooding waters washed out some roads, including at the Blue Haven Campground where the road is only accessible by ATV.

The force of the water uprooted trees and moved sheds, porches, furniture and other belongings.

Monday, crews and neighbors from around the region spent the day pumping water and removing furniture and personal belongings.

Over the weekend, heavy, slow-moving storms dumped about 8 inches of rain around Ellenburg, leading to runoff and flooding in rivers and streams heading to the Chateaugay and Chazy lakes.

Just up the road at the Ranch Side Campground in Ellenburg Center, owner Rene Poirier showed me the rebuilding effort.

“We’ve got 200 sites here and every camper is saying, ‘Can I help here? Can I do something?’” Poirier said.

Local and state road crews spent the day replacing culverts and fixing sinkholes.

The storm, which prompted a state of emergency from Gov. Kathy Hochul and several boil water notices, came in two waves.

“It was a two-punch effect if you will, two different patterns of storm cells,” said Eric Day, the Clinton County emergency services director.

Officials say there are no reported injuries and there has been no assessment yet on the cost of the damage.

Across Clinton County, community members are banding together and rebuilding, as people of all ages pitch in time, resources and food toward the relief effort.

But as North Country communities clean up and dry out, many say they are hopeful for the recovery effort.

Emergency Management says road crews will likely spend the next few days rebuilding culverts and shoulders on roads.

