Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Cleanup underway in Northern NY after storms cause flooding, damage

Communities in New York's North Country are cleaning up after storms over the weekend caused...
Communities in New York's North Country are cleaning up after storms over the weekend caused heavy flooding and damage.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - Communities in New York’s North Country are cleaning up after heavy rains over the weekend caused heavy flooding, washing out culverts, leaving basements underwater and damaging property.

“We went to bed around 11:30, it was raining, thunder, lightning, it was horrible,” Joyce St. Onge said.

St. Onge has been visiting the Blue Haven Campground in Ellenburg Depot for almost a decade. She was in town for the Canada Day holiday and awoke Sunday morning during a heavy downpour.

“I could hear these horns and I thought it was my husband’s truck alarms going off. And then I heard banding on the door and I thought someone was mad because the alarms were going off,” St. Onge said.

But it was her neighbors and campground management telling her that she and her family had minutes to evacuate. St. Onge and her family grabbed their passports and left with dozens of others.

The flooding waters washed out some roads, including at the Blue Haven Campground where the road is only accessible by ATV.

The force of the water uprooted trees and moved sheds, porches, furniture and other belongings.

Monday, crews and neighbors from around the region spent the day pumping water and removing furniture and personal belongings.

Over the weekend, heavy, slow-moving storms dumped about 8 inches of rain around Ellenburg, leading to runoff and flooding in rivers and streams heading to the Chateaugay and Chazy lakes.

Just up the road at the Ranch Side Campground in Ellenburg Center, owner Rene Poirier showed me the rebuilding effort.

“We’ve got 200 sites here and every camper is saying, ‘Can I help here? Can I do something?’” Poirier said.

Local and state road crews spent the day replacing culverts and fixing sinkholes.

The storm, which prompted a state of emergency from Gov. Kathy Hochul and several boil water notices, came in two waves.

“It was a two-punch effect if you will, two different patterns of storm cells,” said Eric Day, the Clinton County emergency services director.

Officials say there are no reported injuries and there has been no assessment yet on the cost of the damage.

Across Clinton County, community members are banding together and rebuilding, as people of all ages pitch in time, resources and food toward the relief effort.

But as North Country communities clean up and dry out, many say they are hopeful for the recovery effort.

Emergency Management says road crews will likely spend the next few days rebuilding culverts and shoulders on roads.

Related Story:

Flooding creates emergency situation in Northern New York

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Clinton County N.Y.
Flooding creates emergency situation in Northern New York
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1

Latest News

Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on...
What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day
Vt. food truck delivers accessibility so no diners get left behind
More than 1,700 members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light have descended on the White...
Rainbow Family of Living Light gathers in NH forest to pray for peace
A food truck in Jericho is changing the game in food service when it comes to accessibility one...
Vt. food truck delivers accessibility so no diners get left behind