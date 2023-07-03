Advertise With Us
Blue-green algae blooms again close some Burlington beaches

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyanobacteria blooms have again closed some Burlington beaches.

Ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations, the Oakledge Park beaches have been closed due to more blue-green algae blooms. That includes Blanchard and Oakledge Cove.

Burlington Parks and Recs is urging people to stay out of Lake Champlain at those beaches to avoid potential health hazards.

The beach areas will still be open for Burlington’s July 3rd Fireworks Monday night, but no water activities are allowed.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches several times in recent weeks.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

