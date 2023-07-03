Former Orange County Sheriff responds to book-keeping accusations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former Orange County Sheriff is responding to accusations he left the books in such a mess, financial regulators gave up on trying to figure it out.

Vermont’s state auditor says former sheriff Bill Bohnyak left behind a financial mess including inaccurate book-keeping, questionable use of bank loans, and unsound management of assets.

Bohnyak says the accusations don’t paint the full picture, and says his bookkeepers worked with a CPA, fixed mistakes, and says the spending in question can be explained.

“During my 16 years as sheriff, I have never missed a payroll and have always made sure our deputies had the necessary equipment they needed to keep safe,” said Bohnyak.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.