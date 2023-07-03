Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Former Orange County Sheriff responds to book-keeping accusations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former Orange County Sheriff is responding to accusations he left the books in such a mess, financial regulators gave up on trying to figure it out.

Vermont’s state auditor says former sheriff Bill Bohnyak left behind a financial mess including inaccurate book-keeping, questionable use of bank loans, and unsound management of assets.

Bohnyak says the accusations don’t paint the full picture, and says his bookkeepers worked with a CPA, fixed mistakes, and says the spending in question can be explained.

“During my 16 years as sheriff, I have never missed a payroll and have always made sure our deputies had the necessary equipment they needed to keep safe,” said Bohnyak.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
Brandon, Vermont
People gather in Brandon to celebrate Independence day early
Calming pets during fireworks.
Veterinarians share tips on how to keep pets calm and collected with fireworks
file
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
Clinton County N.Y.
Flooding creates emergency situation in Clinton County N.Y.

Latest News

Former Orange County Sheriff responds to book-keeping accusations
FILE
New law tackles catalytic converter thefts
New law tackles catalytic converter thefts
FILE
Route 108 back open after Florida truck gets stuck