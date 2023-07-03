Advertise With Us
Montpelier celebrates Independence Day with music, parade, fireworks

By Lucy Caile
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Like Burlington, Montpelier also holds its big Independence Day celebration on July 3rd, capped off with fireworks.

The fun in the Capital City kicked off Monday afternoon outside the Vermont Statehouse.

The Capital City Band performed on the Supreme Court lawn and food trucks parked all along the main road.

There is free admission to the Vermont History Museum from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The fun continues throughout the evening with a parade at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Despite the rain, people lined up to watch the parade, like Bonnie Johnson-Aten of Montpelier who said she would brave the rain for the show.

“It’s fun listening to the community band. I’m looking forward to the fireworks and celebrating more things,” said Johnson-Aten.

And people of all ages can take pictures with the Montpelier Fire Department trucks.

Click here for all the details on the Montpelier July 3rd Independence Day Celebration.

