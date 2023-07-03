Advertise With Us
Montpelier man accused of financially exploiting vulnerable adult

Montpelier police have arrested a man who they say financially exploited a vulnerable adult. -...
Montpelier police have arrested a man who they say financially exploited a vulnerable adult. - File photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier police have arrested a man who they say financially exploited a vulnerable adult.

Police say they first received the report in August 2022.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they found that Daniel Lawson, 58, of Montpelier, coerced a vulnerable adult into signing power of attorney documents.

They say Lawson then conducted a series of real estate and banking transactions to benefit himself financially.

Lawson was cited to appear in court to answer to felony charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and false pretenses.

