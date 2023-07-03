Montpelier man accused of financially exploiting vulnerable adult

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier police have arrested a man who they say financially exploited a vulnerable adult.

Police say they first received the report in August 2022.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they found that Daniel Lawson, 58, of Montpelier, coerced a vulnerable adult into signing power of attorney documents.

They say Lawson then conducted a series of real estate and banking transactions to benefit himself financially.

Lawson was cited to appear in court to answer to felony charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and false pretenses.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.