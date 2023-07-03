Advertise With Us
New Hampshire man charged with killing 7-year-old son in January

Murtadah Mohammad
Murtadah Mohammad(Courtesy: Manchester, NH, Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the January death of his 7-year-old son.

Authorities have said Jaevion Riley was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his home on Jan. 17. He died a week later in a Massachusetts hospital, and police said he had been beaten and burned.

Murtadah Mohammad has been jailed since January on charges he assaulted the boy, endangered his welfare and falsified evidence. The attorney general’s office said Monday those charges will be dropped as prosecutors pursue the murder charge.

Mohammad is being represented by the public defender’s office, which was closed Monday. Court documents do not list a specific attorney assigned to his case.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

