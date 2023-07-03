New law tackles catalytic converter thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the heels of another catalytic converter theft in Vermont, a new law aims to reduce the crime.

Police say on Sunday morning, two catalytic converters were stolen from two Consolidated Communications boom trucks parked on Main Street in Debry.

They’re still trying to figure out who took them. But, a new law may make it harder for the thief to sell them.

It requires certain documentation and ID numbers to sell catalytic converters. The goal is to prove lawful ownership. The fine for first violation is up to $1,000, and a second violation could incur a fine of up to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.