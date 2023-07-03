Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New law tackles catalytic converter thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the heels of another catalytic converter theft in Vermont, a new law aims to reduce the crime.

Police say on Sunday morning, two catalytic converters were stolen from two Consolidated Communications boom trucks parked on Main Street in Debry.

They’re still trying to figure out who took them. But, a new law may make it harder for the thief to sell them.

It requires certain documentation and ID numbers to sell catalytic converters. The goal is to prove lawful ownership. The fine for first violation is up to $1,000, and a second violation could incur a fine of up to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
Brandon, Vermont
People gather in Brandon to celebrate Independence day early
Calming pets during fireworks.
Veterinarians share tips on how to keep pets calm and collected with fireworks
file
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
Clinton County N.Y.
Flooding creates emergency situation in Clinton County N.Y.

Latest News

File
Former Orange County Sheriff responds to book-keeping accusations
Former Orange County Sheriff responds to book-keeping accusations
New law tackles catalytic converter thefts
FILE
Route 108 back open after Florida truck gets stuck