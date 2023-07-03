Nighthawks revel in Hofstra connection

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The NECBL is one of the premier collegiate Summer baseball leagues in the country, with players from all over the place coming to New England to sharpen their skills for next Spring and hopefully get noticed by pro scouts.

With the idea of competitive balance and preparing players for the post-college careers, teams are limited in the number of kids they can take from one school...but this Summer, the Upper Valley Nighthawks have maxed out on their allotment from Hofstra.

“I’m honestly not really sure,” said Nighthawks manager Mat Pause when asked how it happened. “We kind of grabbed one guy and all of a sudden it was two guys, then all of a sudden it was three guys, and we just picked up a pitcher from there.”

Catcher Kevin Bruggeman, infielders Stephen Harrington and Dylan Palmer, plus pitcher Russell Hunter have all made the trip North from Hempstead to the Upper Valley this Summer.

“It’s definitely different,” Harrington said. “Not as many people. I mean at night time it’s just pitch dark.”

“Yeah it’s different,” Bruggeman agreed. “I’m from Connecticut so it’s a similar vibe, but it’s a lot more trees, a lot more nature up here. But the guys have been great, the coaches are awesome so it’s been super easy to kinda get used to it up here.”

It’s certainly easier to make the transition to a new environment when you’re around people you’re already familiar with.

“I came in with a couple Hofstra guys, and we’re all excited to be here,” Palmer said. “And we’re winning a lot of games so you know I’m happy to be a part of this team.”

“It was a great transition because I knew a bunch of guys,” Hunter said. “Pretty smooth, got into meeting everybody new and the guys were really welcoming. It was nice.”

Now four on the field is a lot, but the Nighthawks even have another Hofstra student in the press box as Ian Behnke shares play by play duties for Upper Valley’s internet broadcasts.

“I mean obviously having the Hofstra guys out there, you know a couple of names, know a couple faces,” Behnke said. “But a lot of new guys, a lot of fresh faces on the roster here so getting the chance to get the broadcast reps, the opportunities, but also to talk to guys my age that are playing baseball, it’s obviously a great opportunity.”

Like Behnke, the players are all here to get better at their craft. That’s the primary goal in a developmental league like the NECBL.

“As for me personally, I’m just trying to get better,” Palmer said. “I’m a young kid and I’m trying to develop myself to where I can play at a higher level. So I feel like this is really good competition for me now, and you know I’m excited to be here.”

But neither the Hofstra guys, nor any of the other Nighthawks are letting personal goals get in the way as Upper Valley looks to chase down its first ever NECBL title.

“Everybody comes out here with the same goal every day, and that’s just to win,” Bruggeman said. “We’re here to play baseball, have some fun. And if we could go out with a win at the end of the day, that’s the main goal. So when everybody’s on track with the same idea and same goals, that makes it a lot easier and a lot more fun.”

