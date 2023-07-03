Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route 108.

Now, a truck driver is about $3,000 poorer and a lottery entrant is $3,000 richer after she guessed when the first truck would get stuck in the Notch this year.

An average of eight trucks get stuck on the Notch Road each year, according to Vermont Agency of Transportation data from 2009 to 2021.

Despite warning signs, big rigs get stuck on the narrow and twisting road that connects Stowe and Cambridge, often blocking the road for hours at a time and frustrating locals.

Poking fun at the frustration this year, the Stowe Rotary Club invited people to guess the day and hour the first tractor-trailer would get stuck on the mountain road in a 50/50 raffle.

Sunday marked this year’s first stuck truck, which meant one person’s wallet just got a little heavier!

“The winner shares the pot, 50%. She wins $2,985,” said Richard Litchfield, the president of the Stowe Rotary Club.

Deborah Janis was the winner. She’s originally from Massachusetts but has been traveling to Vermont since 1972.

The remaining funds will be used to support Stowe Rotary’s scholarship program.

The truck driver was fined more than $3,500 by authorities.

The Notch Road has seen increased trouble in recent years with tractor-trailers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway because their GPS shows them the route. The driver who got stuck Sunday told police that’s what happened to him.

The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night. (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

