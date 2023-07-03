Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club

We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route 108.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route 108.

Now, a truck driver is about $3,000 poorer and a lottery entrant is $3,000 richer after she guessed when the first truck would get stuck in the Notch this year.

An average of eight trucks get stuck on the Notch Road each year, according to Vermont Agency of Transportation data from 2009 to 2021.

Despite warning signs, big rigs get stuck on the narrow and twisting road that connects Stowe and Cambridge, often blocking the road for hours at a time and frustrating locals.

Poking fun at the frustration this year, the Stowe Rotary Club invited people to guess the day and hour the first tractor-trailer would get stuck on the mountain road in a 50/50 raffle.

Sunday marked this year’s first stuck truck, which meant one person’s wallet just got a little heavier!

“The winner shares the pot, 50%. She wins $2,985,” said Richard Litchfield, the president of the Stowe Rotary Club.

Deborah Janis was the winner. She’s originally from Massachusetts but has been traveling to Vermont since 1972.

The remaining funds will be used to support Stowe Rotary’s scholarship program.

The truck driver was fined more than $3,500 by authorities.

The Notch Road has seen increased trouble in recent years with tractor-trailers ignoring warning signs and getting stuck in the tight passageway because their GPS shows them the route. The driver who got stuck Sunday told police that’s what happened to him.

The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Related Stories:

Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck

Notch Road officially opens for the season

Stowe Rotary pokes fun at stuck trucks on Notch Road with online raffle

Bill would penalize GPS apps for stuck trucks on Notch Road

VTrans taking input on Smugglers’ Notch stuck truck solutions

Tractor-trailer stuck on the notch, driver arrested for cocaine

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck tractor-trailer in the Notch

Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?

Crews work in the dark to remove stuck truck in the Notch

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Clinton County N.Y.
Flooding creates emergency situation in Northern New York
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1

Latest News

Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on...
What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day
What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day
More than 90 Vermont school districts have signed onto a lawsuit against Monsanto for PCB...
More than 90 Vt. school districts join PCB contamination lawsuit against Monsanto
Ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations, some Burlington beaches have been closed due to more...
Blue-green algae blooms again close some Burlington beaches