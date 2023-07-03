Planning fireworks? What you need to know to keep your family safe

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There are several fireworks shows across Vermont to celebrate the Fourth of July, but if you’re planning to light your own, you need to think about safety first and know the rules.

“My Fourth of July weekend plan is to hang out with some good friends. Maybe if it doesn’t rain, light some fireworks obviously,” said James Key of Bethel.

It’s the busiest time of the year for Northstar Fireworks in Montpelier. They have more than 100 professional shows across Vermont and other states, but they also help people with their at-home fireworks.

James Key of Bethel is a customer. He says he hasn’t bought fireworks in a long time, but when he does, he always considers safety.

“Always take safety precautions. Make sure there’s no one standing around that’s not aware about being safe. Also, make sure I have ample time. Also, there’s no obstructions on me getting away from whatever I light,” Key said.

You must have a permit to set off fireworks in Vermont. Once you get a permit, it’s not just about picking an open location to shoot them off. It’s also about having the right gear:

Make sure your fireworks have a flat surface to sit on so they don’t tip over.

Wear safety goggles, a pair of working gloves and a helmet.

There must be a water source nearby like a hose or a water bucket or a fire extinguisher.

Northstar reminds everybody to follow the rules.

“In the state of Vermont, you do need a permit to possess and shoot fireworks. The catch is each town has its own ordinance. Some require a permit. Some want a longer application. Some don’t require it,” explained Tom Swenson of Northstar Fireworks.

According to the Vermont Division of Fire Safety, if not used correctly, fireworks can result in serious burns, hearing loss and other injuries.

Northstar says if you do it at home, you need to be safe.

“Fireworks are made to be enjoyed, made to celebrate. We’re here to celebrate our independence and that’s what we want to do. It’s not fun if you end your night in the hospital, you know. Nobody wants that, it’s not a fun night. So it’s important to take the safety precautions,” Swenson said.

Sparklers and novelty smoke devices are legal in the state, but the same rules apply. Make sure when you’re done with them you put them in a bucket of water.

When it comes to fireworks, some local firefighters say you should just leave it to the professionals.

“People that aren’t used to doing them, things like that. There’s significant fire dangers whether it be from them, you know, lighting off and catching into a structure. Or if it happens to be a dry area, it could turn into a brush fire,” Williston Fire Lt. Keith Baker said.

When you are done with your fireworks, douse them in water and leave them overnight before throwing them away in the trash.

