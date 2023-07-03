Advertise With Us
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital that happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Glenn was a more than 20-year veteran of the department.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles was seen leaving the hospital.

Troopers say all medical services except the emergency room are closed at the hospital at this time.

Tell City Police has previously shared photos of Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

