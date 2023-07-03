Rainbow Family of Living Light gathers in NH forest to pray for peace

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - For the past five decades, the Rainbow Family of Living Light has gathered at national parks around the country to pray for world peace. This year, more than 1,700 family members have descended on the White Mountain National Forest.

They come for different reasons from all over the country and beyond, but they all share a similar goal-- peace on Earth.

“I am here as an individual exercising my First Amendment right to assemble peacefully,” said David Chandler of Delaware.

“I like being far enough away from cities that I get to see the beautiful night sky,” said Lucky of Chicago.

“I think any place that people want to get together to pray for world peace is someplace that I want to be,” said Gary Stubbs of California.

Every summer, members of the Rainbow Family flock to federal forest land, an event that is not authorized by the U.S. Forest Service. Because the Rainbow Family does not have a leader, no one gets the necessary group use permit for parties 75 and larger.

“It’s really to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Hilary Markin of the U.S. Forest Service.

And to protect the forest. While 1,700 people is on the smaller side compared to past gatherings, that many people can leave a significant mark on the landscape.

“It’s a very rainy year right now in New Hampshire and so we do have a lot of concerns of erosion continuing to impact the water quality,” Markin said.

A national incident management team is on-site. Dozens of tickets have been issued that range from motor vehicle violations to large quantities of drugs.

But for those in attendance, the good that comes from the gathering far outweighs the bad.

“The gatherings are the most astonishing experiment in cooperation that I have ever encountered,” said Michael Crater of Brooklyn, New York.

The majority of the people gathered in the White Mountain National Forest will leave after the Fourth of July. However, several dozen typically stick around to help the Forest Service mitigate any environmental impact the event may have caused.

