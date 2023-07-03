Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rainbow Family of Living Light gathers in NH forest to pray for peace

More than 1,700 members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light have descended on the White...
More than 1,700 members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light have descended on the White Mountain National Forest.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - For the past five decades, the Rainbow Family of Living Light has gathered at national parks around the country to pray for world peace. This year, more than 1,700 family members have descended on the White Mountain National Forest.

They come for different reasons from all over the country and beyond, but they all share a similar goal-- peace on Earth.

“I am here as an individual exercising my First Amendment right to assemble peacefully,” said David Chandler of Delaware.

“I like being far enough away from cities that I get to see the beautiful night sky,” said Lucky of Chicago.

“I think any place that people want to get together to pray for world peace is someplace that I want to be,” said Gary Stubbs of California.

Every summer, members of the Rainbow Family flock to federal forest land, an event that is not authorized by the U.S. Forest Service. Because the Rainbow Family does not have a leader, no one gets the necessary group use permit for parties 75 and larger.

“It’s really to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,” said Hilary Markin of the U.S. Forest Service.

And to protect the forest. While 1,700 people is on the smaller side compared to past gatherings, that many people can leave a significant mark on the landscape.

“It’s a very rainy year right now in New Hampshire and so we do have a lot of concerns of erosion continuing to impact the water quality,” Markin said.

A national incident management team is on-site. Dozens of tickets have been issued that range from motor vehicle violations to large quantities of drugs.

But for those in attendance, the good that comes from the gathering far outweighs the bad.

“The gatherings are the most astonishing experiment in cooperation that I have ever encountered,” said Michael Crater of Brooklyn, New York.

The majority of the people gathered in the White Mountain National Forest will leave after the Fourth of July. However, several dozen typically stick around to help the Forest Service mitigate any environmental impact the event may have caused.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Clinton County N.Y.
Flooding creates emergency situation in Northern New York
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1

Latest News

Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on...
What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day
Vt. food truck delivers accessibility so no diners get left behind
Communities in New York's North Country are cleaning up after storms over the weekend caused...
Cleanup underway in Northern NY after storms cause flooding, damage
A food truck in Jericho is changing the game in food service when it comes to accessibility one...
Vt. food truck delivers accessibility so no diners get left behind