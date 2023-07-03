Route 108 back open after Florida truck gets stuck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Notch is back open this morning after a truck driver from Florida got stuck.

Police say 36-year-old Yusnier Anuez told them he ignored the signs saying trucks aren’t allowed on that road, because his GPS told him to go that way.

Multiple bystanders report also trying to stop him from entering the Notch, but he kept going.

Anuez was issued tickets totaling $3,500. Route 108 in Cambridge reopened around 12:30 a.m. this morning.

