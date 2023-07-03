Traffic comes to a stop at Stowe’s first-ever traffic light

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - On the corner of Route 100 and West Hill Road in Stowe, drivers are being met with something they’ve never seen before in town: a traffic light.

“All of a sudden one day, boom, the light was working. And it seemed like it was 50 years ago that we were waiting for the traffic light,” Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford said.

Workers recently flipped the switch activating the light, bringing one of the town’s busiest intersections to a stop... and go.

“I realized that they were putting that light in, and I got really excited because this is a mess trying to get out of here for a couple reasons. One because it’s a hill. So, if you have a standard, you’re stopping and going, but also backs up all the way around that back corner, and nobody lets you out,” said Ed Case of Stowe.

“I think it was needed,” said Patricia Palmer of Stowe.

Stowe police say the light was a long time coming and eases the stress on both roadways and drivers.

“There have been accidents during the past. So, we’ll see. Hopefully, this will slow people down, make them more aware of the intersection and make the intersection smooth, go a lot smoother,” Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull said.

Stowe’s town manager says the increase in traffic the town has seen is undeniable, leading to increasingly large buildups in both the town and village. And the light showcases the fact that things in the area are changing and they need to keep up.

“I used to literally not come to this intersection if I could avoid it and would go all the way back to the village to use the stop signs. If I wanted to take a left. And so, it’s really helping to disperse the traffic and make full utilization of the road system we have here in Stowe,” Safford said.

“I will actually come this way more often because I know I can get out of here,” Case said.

Despite the town’s reputation of rejecting “modernity,” the new light has been met with open arms.

“I’ve been the manager for 16 years and one of the things that was told to me when I came through the door was Stowe doesn’t like traffic lights. And I think times change... it feels fits into the natural landscape to give it an aesthetic consideration. And there’s a definite need,” Safford said.

“It feels like it’s always been there,” said Wendy Jacobson of Stowe.

Although this traffic light is the first, the town says it’s definitely not the last. Another light is already slated to go up at Luce Hill and Mountain Road and a roundabout is being planned at Moscow Road and Route 108 in the near future.

“How we move people around and accommodate the people that want to come here is a vitally important issue not just to the community, but the region in the state because we are a major host, a year-round population of visitor population and a major driver for the state economy,” Safford said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.