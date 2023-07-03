Two late goals propel Vermont Green over Black Rock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late first half goal gave Vermont Green a lead entering halftime, but a quick equalizer made for a tense final 10 minutes of play.

Then, Jake Ashford scored off a corner to give VGFC the lead, before Yaniv Bazini put a bow on it with a stoppage time goal.

“Good to end it the way we did. We left some opportunities out there earlier in the game that kind of killed things off. Funny game, in fairness they did a really good job of setting themselves up to make life really difficult for us to confuse our guys a little bit,” head coach Adam Pfeifer said. “It’s a young team over there and they competed their butts off. They made it really hard for us. This was a tough game today, we haven’t had to win a game late like this all year. The two games we lost, we were behind. The games we won, we didn’t win late, so it was good to experience that as a group and get that done.”

“Showing that we can do it at the end of the game, middle of the game, beginning of the game, we’ve done it throughout all games this year. Being even with 80 minutes to go and scoring two, it shows we can score at any time,” Ashford said. “Not that we don’t have to worry, but we should be confident at any point in the game.”

