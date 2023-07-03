Vt. food truck delivers accessibility so no diners get left behind

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Kate’s Food Truck first parked in Jericho in 2020 and has been transforming the town’s food scene ever since.

They vow to serve homemade dishes whenever possible and offer an extensive vegan and gluten-free menu. They also boast a variety of lawn games and a new concert series.

Still, the most unique part of Kate’s Food Truck is who’s able to enjoy it.

“I think it’s important to have any business accessible for anybody of all different kinds of disabilities,” co-owner Jonathan Villeneuve said.

Villeneuve, a businessman and foodie, was inspired to open a fully accessible food truck after noticing a lack in Vermont’s food service.

“There’s a few places that I can’t get into that I wish I could,” Villeneuve said.

Kate’s Food Truck isn’t your ordinary food joint on wheels. It includes ramps, a flat deck and wheelchair-accessible bathrooms, all surrounding an expanded truck. This allows customers who use canes, families pushing strollers and those in wheelchairs to enjoy the space.

Co-owner Kate Corbett says the accommodations roll over into the kitchen.

“On the inside, even if somebody else wanted to come work here that was in a wheelchair, we could definitely accommodate that as well. There’s plenty of space to kind of get around,” Corbett said.

A wide walkway and low counters and sinks allow Villeneuve to make a fan favorite-- Buffalo chicken mac and cheese bites.

Customers say they can taste the care that comes out of the kitchen.

“Everybody seems to like it. They get a big crowd here, that’s for sure,” customer Ed Stygles said.

“A lot of people that have shown up here have become our friends and we just want everybody to come and enjoy the space and have kind of that nice community feel,” Corbett said.

Come hungry and come as you are to Kate’s Food Truck anytime before November.

