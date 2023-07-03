What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on Monday as the annual July 3rd celebrations got underway.

Burlington Parks and Recreation expected 25,000 people to head to Waterfront Park Monday night.

New this year is a drone light display at 9:30 p.m. just before the fireworks.

Our Elissa Borden got a preview of what to expect at the celebration from Cindi Wight of Burlington Parks and Rec. Watch the video to see their conversation.

