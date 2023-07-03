Advertise With Us
What you can expect at Burlington’s celebration of Independence Day

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the threat of thunderstorms, Burlington was buzzing with Independence Day excitement on Monday as the annual July 3rd celebrations got underway.

Burlington Parks and Recreation expected 25,000 people to head to Waterfront Park Monday night.

New this year is a drone light display at 9:30 p.m. just before the fireworks.

Our Elissa Borden got a preview of what to expect at the celebration from Cindi Wight of Burlington Parks and Rec. Watch the video to see their conversation.

Click here for more on Burlington’s July 3 celebration.

Click here for details on parking.

Click here for the latest forecast from the WCAX Weather Team.

