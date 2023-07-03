Advertise With Us
YCQM July 2, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on ‘You Can Quote Me’ Vermont’s Catholic Bishop, Christopher Coyne, is getting a promotion out of state to a new post. Also risky railroad tactics are causing dangerous situations for communities, what our national investigation found, and how it’s sparking change. Plus eating disorders on the rise. We’ll hear the story of a survivor and their message to others trying to find treatment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

YCQM JULY 2, 2023
