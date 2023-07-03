BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another muggy and mostly cloudy day for the 3rd of July, but there are also some showers and downpours out there again this evening. Not everyone has seen the wet weather, and not everyone will, but the downpours that have developed today been slow-movers. Activity will weaken and become more isolated as the evening wears on. While a few showers may hold on later into the evening, the outlook for fireworks displays tonight is favorable. Plan for a sticky, mostly cloudy evening with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

It will be a muggy overnight with areas of patchy fog by morning. Tuesday will feature more breaks of sunshine, but still keep an ear out for thunder and have a plan to move indoors if showers or storms develop over your area. Once again, activity will be hit or miss, but the best chance to see a storm would be from midday into early evening. Storms should come to an end early enough for fireworks displays to get off the ground just fine. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s.

By Wednesday, there will be only a small chance for a scattered shower or storm. There will be more sunshine and it will be hotter and still very humid. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, and in the upper 80s to low 90s by Thursday. With the high humidity, it will feel very uncomfortable. An approaching front will bring renewed chances for showers and storms by Friday, and there’s a possibility it stays unsettled into the weekend.

Air quality is good for most of the area today, and smoke will not be a concern through the Independence Day holiday.

Stay dry, and stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

