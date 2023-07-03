BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a pretty nasty weekend when most of us were socked in with smoke on Saturday, and we had the heavy, flooding rains in northern NY. And that was followed by more wet weather on Sunday.

We are still not done with this unsettled weather pattern, although it will be a bit better today. There will be a mix of sun & clouds, but still some more showers & possible t-storms, mainly in the afternoon.

Things should settle down in time for the fireworks in Burlington this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it should stay dry for the fireworks (although the ground will still be pretty wet) and temperatures will be in the low/mid 70s.

The 4th of July will start with some sun in the morning, but there will be another flare-up of showers & t-storms during the afternoon. And again, things will settle down as we get into the evening hours, so fireworks should be able to go off without a hitch in most spots.

By Wednesday, we dry out for the most part with a lot of sunshine, but there could still be an isolated shower or t-storm. It will start heating up with highs getting into the upper 80s

Thursday will be a real cooker with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine. High humidity will make it feel even hotter.

It will still be hot into the day on Friday, but late in the day, a cold front will come through with showers & t-storms. That will set us up for yet another showery weekend, with temperatures down just a notch, closer to normal levels (normal high for Burlington is now 82°).

Looking ahead to the coming weekend, it looks like more of the same - a good chance for showers & possible t-storms both Saturday Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of all this active weather, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.