Bristol gears up for annual 4th of July outhouse races

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Bristol is preparing for its annual 4th of July celebration—the outhouse races.

This is the 43rd year the race has been going on, with the winner getting bragging rights for life.

The 500-foot-long race takes strength, speed, and stamina, where racers like Cam will be pushing an outhouse with some friends while a teammate sits inside.

“I’m trying to work out more, getting into the gym routine as of late,” said Cam, a participant preparing for his ninth year of outhouse racing.

Yet the veteran racer said no matter how much you prepare, it is a mental game. He told us, “It just takes a few minutes of courage to have the reward and the results you want to see.”

And with a great race comes great responsibility. Town officials told us the outhouse race rules, like decoration guidelines and safety requirements. “You can have two-inch or three-inch coaster wheels on there. You’re allowed to decorate it. We do ask that you put three walls up and that you must wear a helmet for the person inside and they have to be over 13 to be the rider,” said Meredith McFarlane.

The outhouse races don’t stop at being a test of strength and speed. It helps make Bristol a 4th of July destination. Town 4th of July representatives say anywhere from 6 to 10 thousand people line the streets for all the festivities. “They plan their summer vacation. I’ll be in Bristol. It’s a real slice of Americana,” says Cecil Foster of Bristol’s 4th of July Committee.

Among the thousands watching this year, Bristol resident Emma Carter has spent her fair share of 4th of Julys racing an outhouse.

“It’s a blast. Just the atmosphere. There’s a bunch of people lining the streets, and more often than not, you’re racing against some of your friends that you grew up with,” said Carter.

When you do win, the bragging rights stay with you for life. “It’s always something to look forward to. In the office, we still have the trophies from the outhouse races that we’ve won,” Carter adds.

