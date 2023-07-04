Burlington area residents try to beat the holiday heat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A hot day sent people around the region to the water to enjoy Independence Day. Some Burlington bathers were left disappointed after another flare of blue-green algae.

Oakledge Beach was uncharacteristically empty on the hot fourth of July. While it was spared from last week’s cyanobacteria blooms, Tuesday was a different story.

“I’d love to be able to walk in the water and it’s really nice out, but it’s not happening,” said Dona Burney of Williston. “Obviously it has to do with the climate change and all that and it is disappointing because people don’t look after the Earth, they don’t take care of the planet.”

Burlington officials will continue testing Oakledge each day until it’s safe to swim again. It was Burlington’s only closure Tuesday. At North Beach -- which was closed last week -- it was business as usual, with July 4 revelers out to have fun.

“I’m just taking the day off of work, spending time with my family, getting some good frisbee throws in and trying to catch some rays and soaking up the sun,” said Alex Frank of Colchester.

Even some Canadians came down for the holiday fun. “I’m coming back with my mother and daughter. We want to celebrate also the fourth of July. We know that it’s a very big day for the United States and so we come here also for the beach because it’s so nice,” said Patrecia Lefebvre of Montreal.

The hot weather didn’t just send people to the beaches. Many cooled off in Winooski’s public pool. “Today was a really hot day and we met our friends at the pool,” said Josie, age 9.

“A lot of people in Winooski come here and people from Burlington come, too. It’s a really nice resource that we have in this town,” said Dave Williard.

“My favorite part about swimming is cooling off. and once I”m done cooling off, getting on my towel and sunbathing,” said Rayna, age 10.

“Getting the dive toys from the bottom of the pool,” said Rose, age 10.

