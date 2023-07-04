Advertise With Us
A car hits a moose on busy Burlington street

Burlington Police respond to a moose who was hit by a car on Main Street.
Burlington Police respond to a moose who was hit by a car on Main Street.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A baby moose is dead Tuesday after being hit by a car on Main Street in Burlington.

Burlington Police say a car driving out of the downtown area hit the moose after it jumped into traffic. There was no way for the driver to avoid it.

There was minor damage to the car, but the moose did not survive.

Police say they don’t know why the moose was so close to the city, but say it could have been spooked by fireworks.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife took the moose away.

