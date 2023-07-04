Advertise With Us
Clinton County health officials say flooding may have impacted private wells

Communities in New York's North Country are cleaning up after storms over the weekend caused heavy flooding and damage.
Communities in New York's North Country are cleaning up after storms over the weekend caused heavy flooding and damage.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County health officials say recent heavy rains and flooding may have impacted private wells.

They say water containing pathogens or chemicals could have leaked into the wells and poses a serious risk to humans and pets.

Many areas in northern Clinton County have been affected by recent heavy rains and flooding.

Officials say if you believe your well has been contaminated, use only disinfected or bottled water for cooking and drinking. Contact the Clinton County Health Department for more information: 518-565-4870.

