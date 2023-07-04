Clinton County health officials say flooding may have impacted private wells

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County health officials say recent heavy rains and flooding may have impacted private wells.

They say water containing pathogens or chemicals could have leaked into the wells and poses a serious risk to humans and pets.

Many areas in northern Clinton County have been affected by recent heavy rains and flooding.

Officials say if you believe your well has been contaminated, use only disinfected or bottled water for cooking and drinking. Contact the Clinton County Health Department for more information: 518-565-4870.

