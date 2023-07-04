CVPH training program easing nursing shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh says a new nurse training program is helping ease labor shortages.

The Designated Orientation Unit was launched last summer to help nurses transition from the classroom to the hospital setting more easily.

Graduate nurses spend their first four weeks in that unit getting up to speed on hospital protocols and patient care. They’re paired up with veteran nurses who provide support and guidance.

Carly Haag, CVPH’s associate chief nursing officer says it makes sure everyone coming in gets a consistent training experience and makes sure both the new nurses and current staff are supported. “Everybody’s learning, everybody’s looking for experiences and everybody’s in the mindset of what can we do to give these nurses those experiences and how can we help each other be on the lookout for not only a nurse that I am training, but the nurses that are training around me,” she said.

Haag says they’d encourage other hospitals to take a look at this model and see if it’s an option for them too.

