Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

CVPH training program easing nursing shortage

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh says a new nurse training program is helping ease labor shortages.

The Designated Orientation Unit was launched last summer to help nurses transition from the classroom to the hospital setting more easily.

Graduate nurses spend their first four weeks in that unit getting up to speed on hospital protocols and patient care. They’re paired up with veteran nurses who provide support and guidance.

Carly Haag, CVPH’s associate chief nursing officer says it makes sure everyone coming in gets a consistent training experience and makes sure both the new nurses and current staff are supported. “Everybody’s learning, everybody’s looking for experiences and everybody’s in the mindset of what can we do to give these nurses those experiences and how can we help each other be on the lookout for not only a nurse that I am training, but the nurses that are training around me,” she said.

Haag says they’d encourage other hospitals to take a look at this model and see if it’s an option for them too.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane

Latest News

Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Keeping track of Vermont’s Canada geese
Swanton's boat parade Tuesday.
Swanton boat parade builds community
CVPH training program easing nursing shortage