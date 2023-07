HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Hinesburg has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Hinesburg Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the company doing the show, Northstar Fireworks, was unable to access the site because of wet field conditions and could not set up the display safely.

So this year’s fireworks show is canceled.

