Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man arrested for allegedly killing woman with stolen forklift, authorities say

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged...
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release(Charles County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDORF, Md. (AP) — Authorities reported a man was arrested after he allegedly stole a forklift from a Maryland home improvement store and killed a woman in the parking lot after ramming the car in which she was sleeping.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, has been charged with murder, assault, theft and other alleged offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown broke into a Lowe’s store in Waldorf after midnight on Sunday and stole a forklift, the sheriff’s office said. Brown then rammed through the rear gates of the store and hit a parked car, the sheriff’s office said.

A woman who was sleeping in the car tried to run away. Brown followed her, ran her over, stole her car and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead under the forklift, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the two people did not know each other and it was not immediately known why Brown hit Pinkney’s car and ran her over. They are both from Waldorf, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was arrested later Sunday after detectives found Pinkney’s car near Brown’s house. Brown was being held in jail without bond. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Tuesday.

Waldorf is located about 56 miles (90 kilometers) south of Baltimore.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club

Latest News

FILE - President Bill Clinton, right, watches as a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom is...
July Fourth for presidents has been a day for golf, fishing, speeches and one very upset stomach
A little boy helped save another child from drowning at El Dorado Lake in Kansas.
6-year-old boy praised for helping save child from drowning at lake
A deadly shooting Fort Worth, Texas may have been related to a neighborhood July 4th...
Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say
File graphic of an ambulance.
Fireworks explosion kills 1, injures 9 in western Michigan
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security
Here’s why retirement age matters for Social Security