No swimming allowed at some Burlington beaches on this 4th of July

Cyanobacteria blooms closed several Burlington beaches on this Fourth of July. - File photo
Cyanobacteria blooms closed several Burlington beaches on this Fourth of July. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyanobacteria blooms closed several Burlington beaches on this Fourth of July.

Burlington Parks and Rec said Tuesday morning that the Oakledge Park beaches, which include Blanchard and Oakledge Cove, and the Blodgett Access by the Barge Canal are closed due to blue-green algae.

They urge people and pets to stay out of the water there because the blooms pose a health threat.

Other beaches, like Texaco, Leddy and North Beach are open for the holiday.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches several times in recent weeks.

Click here for the latest on Burlington beaches.

