No swimming allowed at some Burlington beaches on this 4th of July

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cyanobacteria blooms closed several Burlington beaches on this Fourth of July.

Burlington Parks and Rec said Tuesday morning that the Oakledge Park beaches, which include Blanchard and Oakledge Cove, and the Blodgett Access by the Barge Canal are closed due to blue-green algae.

They urge people and pets to stay out of the water there because the blooms pose a health threat.

Other beaches, like Texaco, Leddy and North Beach are open for the holiday.

Blue-green algae blooms have closed area beaches several times in recent weeks.

