Practice summer swimming safety

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With summer in full swing, the region’s lakes, rivers, and swimming holes are a prime attraction, but it’s important to remember safety is key.

Vermont officials say an average of eight deaths happen each year due to unintentional drowning. Whether boating, swimming or just splashing around, they say it’s critical to keep in mind factors including the latest weather conditions, never swimming alone, and paying attention to beach closures.

“Any natural waterway has its own risks and hazards. So, think of some of our water holes after a quick rain, you can have undertows that can be kind of add additional danger. What’s that plan ahead if something does go wrong? I’m really just thinking about staying safe,” Stephanie Busch with the Vermont Department of Health.

Swimming holes with their unpredictable currents and hidden obstacles present a particular area of concern. Multiple drownings have occurred at Huntington Gorge, Cobb Brook, Bolton Potholes, Dog’s Head Falls, Saxtons River, Hamilton Falls, and New Haven River.

