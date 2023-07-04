Advertise With Us
Rosie’s Girls still looking for campers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for something to keep your child gainfully occupied this summer, Vermont Works for Women has multiple programs.

Rosie’s Girls is a STEM trades and career exploration summer day camp for middle school girls offered in Essex, Rutland, Montpelier, and other areas.

Organizers say participants get a hands-on learning experience in a supportive environment. “We really just want to build confidence that you can take on these careers, whether you see representation around you or not,” said Vermont Works for Women’s Rhoni Basden.

The economic-justice organization also has a free seven-week trades training program that prepares women 16 and older for careers in construction, plumbing, and other trades.

Organizers say the camps are for anyone who identifies as a girl or who is non-binary.

