Rpt: Rutland City Police investigating shots fired in Giorgetti Park

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Rutland Herald, Rutland City Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Giorgetti Park.

The Police Chief, Brian Kilcullen says an officer was injured but he doesn’t think the officer’s life is in danger.

He couldn’t confirm whether the officer was shot.

Rutland police have not returned our request for more information.

We’ll keep you as soon as more information becomes available.

