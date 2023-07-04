Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rpt: Rutland City Police investigating shots fired in Giorgetti Park

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the Rutland Herald, Rutland City Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Giorgetti Park.

The Police Chief, Brian Kilcullen says an officer was injured but he doesn’t think the officer’s life is in danger.

He couldn’t confirm whether the officer was shot.

Rutland police have not returned our request for more information.

We’ll keep you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Montpelier police make arrest in child luring investigation
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom

Latest News

waterfront fireworks
Burlington celebrates 4th of July with waterfront fireworks
Rainbow Family of Living Light gathers in NH forest to pray for peace
Traffic comes to a stop at Stowe's first-ever traffic light
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island