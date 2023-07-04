Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - A huge Fourth of July parade rolls through the small town of East Corinth every year, but this year, it had some Hollywood flair.

Fire engines, sports teams, ice cream and smiles: The annual East Corinth Fourth of July parade has it all.

“Sometimes it’s bigger, sometimes it’s smaller, but it’s always a lot of heart,” said Stephen Tillotson of Corinth.

“Just the spirit and you know the country that we live in,” said Lori Buik of East Corinth.

“I just love seeing everybody together and how much things there are,” said Sam Robtoy, 11.

But as Robtoy will tell you, this year’s parade, flush with stars and stripes, also had a star in stripes-- Beetlejuice.

"Beetlejuice" marches in the East Corinth Fourth of July parade. (WCAX)

“There is way more people than there usually is, especially at the parade, because so many people are coming to see the bridge, the store and the house way over there,” Robtoy said.

The bridge, the store and the house were all in the movie “Beetlejuice.” The 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton and a host of other Hollywood elites, was partly shot in Vermont. And “Beetlejuice 2″ is coming back here.

Many people in this community have a special connection to the movie.

“I was around here when they did the first one,” Tillotson said. “My daughter was in it.”

“I remember my dad playing football with Alec Baldwin Geena Davis, Winona Ryder,” Buik said.

The house has been rebuilt for the sequel to replicate the one used in 1988. Its location up on the hillside, along with the other cinematic structures, has put East Corinth on the map.

Out-of-towners come to get a look even though “Beetlejuice” is not the only movie made in Vermont.

“‘Me, Myself & Irene’ and ‘Funny Farm’ are other big ones but it’s cool that they are bringing it back to relocate here,” said Jeff Irish of Bethel.

“Our town is almost famous sort of now,” Robtoy said.

But there are some things in the Green Mountains that are still bigger than Hollywood, and some events equally important, like the parade and next Saturday’s tea at the Box B Ranch.

“And then we have six local artists [from] Corinth, Topsham. And then we have an a la carte menu,” Buik said.

And the excitement for this town does not end with the parade. Film crews will be here shooting scenes for the movie in a couple of weeks.

