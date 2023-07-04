Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen

The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.
The small village of East Corinth is back in the spotlight with another role on the big screen.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - A huge Fourth of July parade rolls through the small town of East Corinth every year, but this year, it had some Hollywood flair.

Fire engines, sports teams, ice cream and smiles: The annual East Corinth Fourth of July parade has it all.

“Sometimes it’s bigger, sometimes it’s smaller, but it’s always a lot of heart,” said Stephen Tillotson of Corinth.

“Just the spirit and you know the country that we live in,” said Lori Buik of East Corinth.

“I just love seeing everybody together and how much things there are,” said Sam Robtoy, 11.

But as Robtoy will tell you, this year’s parade, flush with stars and stripes, also had a star in stripes-- Beetlejuice.

"Beetlejuice" marches in the East Corinth Fourth of July parade.
"Beetlejuice" marches in the East Corinth Fourth of July parade.(WCAX)

“There is way more people than there usually is, especially at the parade, because so many people are coming to see the bridge, the store and the house way over there,” Robtoy said.

The bridge, the store and the house were all in the movie “Beetlejuice.” The 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton and a host of other Hollywood elites, was partly shot in Vermont. And “Beetlejuice 2″ is coming back here.

Many people in this community have a special connection to the movie.

“I was around here when they did the first one,” Tillotson said. “My daughter was in it.”

“I remember my dad playing football with Alec Baldwin Geena Davis, Winona Ryder,” Buik said.

The house has been rebuilt for the sequel to replicate the one used in 1988. Its location up on the hillside, along with the other cinematic structures, has put East Corinth on the map.

Out-of-towners come to get a look even though “Beetlejuice” is not the only movie made in Vermont.

“‘Me, Myself & Irene’ and ‘Funny Farm’ are other big ones but it’s cool that they are bringing it back to relocate here,” said Jeff Irish of Bethel.

“Our town is almost famous sort of now,” Robtoy said.

But there are some things in the Green Mountains that are still bigger than Hollywood, and some events equally important, like the parade and next Saturday’s tea at the Box B Ranch.

“And then we have six local artists [from] Corinth, Topsham. And then we have an a la carte menu,” Buik said.

And the excitement for this town does not end with the parade. Film crews will be here shooting scenes for the movie in a couple of weeks.

Related Stories:

East Corinth buzzing with rumors of ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel prep

‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2′ just like the original

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane

Latest News

North Beach in Burlington was open for people to enjoy Tuesday.
Burlington area residents try to beat the holiday heat
It took a team effort after a tractor trailer went into the Harriman Reservoir in Wilmington...
Tractor-trailer takes a dip in Wilmington
Tractor-trailer takes a dip in Wilmington
Warren celebrates the Fourth
Vermont towns celebrate Independence Day