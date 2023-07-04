Advertise With Us
Staying safe with personal July 4th fireworks

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fourth of July celebrations can turn from fun and festive to frightening when trying to launch fireworks of your own.

Data from The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths last year, mostly associated with mortar-style devices.

Five of those deaths were associated with fireworks misuse, with victims ranging from 11 to 43 years of age.

The Chair of the CPSC suggests letting the professionals handle shows, and to keep any form of fireworks, including sparklers, out of young kids hands.

“Most injuries have been caused by firecrackers, mortars and also sparklers. But people don’t think sparklers are dangerous, but they burn at 2,000 degrees, which is at hot as a blow torch and are the leading cause of injuries for kids under 5 for fireworks. So never give kids under 5 sparklers,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you do chose to host a fireworks show of your own, experts suggest always buying and setting off fireworks that are labeled for consumer, not professional use, and to keep a bucket of water or a hose handy in case of fire.

