‘Summervale’ returns to Burlington Thursday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another summer staple returns to Burlington this week.

The Intervale Center is kicking off its free weekly Summervale festival on Thursdays. The events bring the community together with live music, food trucks, and local artists.

“It’s just really rooted in community. It’s family, friends, so it’s just a lot of kids running having a good time. It’s a great place to discover new music, there’s always a lot of dancing,” said the center’s Melanie Guild.

Organizers say the event has been an Intervale summer staple for over three decades.

