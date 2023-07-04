Sununu signs new license reciprocity law

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Professional licenses from different states will now be honored in New Hampshire under a new law.

The new law allows professionals like nurses, engineers, and therapists who are licensed for their trade in a different state to use those licenses on day one if they move to New Hampshire. In the past, there would a delay when a professional applied for an in-state license.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the law is designed to cut through red tape and ultimately grow the state’s workforce. “Reciprocity on that license as long as you received it in a substantially similar way -- which most of them are. So, we have all the businesses coming here, we have a lot of families coming here. We have got to make it easier to break down those barriers so folks can take advantage of this incredible economy on day one,” he said during a signing ceremony last week.

Sununu says the law is unlike any other in the country and that it will lower costs and promote free market competition. The law also did away with dozens of outdated licenses.

