Swanton boat parade builds community

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watching fireworks, grilling burgers, and attending festivals are all good ways to spend July 4. Now, some Swanton residents are working on a new tradition of their own -- a boat parade.

More than a dozen boats were decked out Tuesday with red, white, and blue decorations for Independence Day as spectators cheered their favorites from the shore.

Anissa Seguin, one of the organizers, says a recent illness inspired this tradition. “It just happened in COVID. I was going through cancer and so all my neighbors were trying to cheer me up,” she said. Seguin says Swanton has been hosting the event ever since.

“When COVID hit, we thought we have to do something with our neighbors and our friends,” said Martha Guarino of Swanton.

Now, it’s an event that makes waves every July 4. After the parade, some jump into the lake and soak up the sun. Neighbors set up lawn chairs and sit outside the Champlain Valley Campground to give their floating friends a boost.

“I just love the feeling, and if they’re going to deck out their boats and show us their show, we want to be out there to wave to them,” said Denise Payea.

“It’s nice to show support and it’s just a wonderful thing to have people want to celebrate for our country,” added Mary Ellen Martell.

