Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Swanton boat parade builds community

Swanton's boat parade Tuesday.
Swanton's boat parade Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watching fireworks, grilling burgers, and attending festivals are all good ways to spend July 4. Now, some Swanton residents are working on a new tradition of their own -- a boat parade.

More than a dozen boats were decked out Tuesday with red, white, and blue decorations for Independence Day as spectators cheered their favorites from the shore.

Anissa Seguin, one of the organizers, says a recent illness inspired this tradition. “It just happened in COVID. I was going through cancer and so all my neighbors were trying to cheer me up,” she said. Seguin says Swanton has been hosting the event ever since.

“When COVID hit, we thought we have to do something with our neighbors and our friends,” said Martha Guarino of Swanton.

Now, it’s an event that makes waves every July 4. After the parade, some jump into the lake and soak up the sun. Neighbors set up lawn chairs and sit outside the Champlain Valley Campground to give their floating friends a boost.

“I just love the feeling, and if they’re going to deck out their boats and show us their show, we want to be out there to wave to them,” said Denise Payea.

“It’s nice to show support and it’s just a wonderful thing to have people want to celebrate for our country,” added Mary Ellen Martell.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have a winner in the Stowe Rotary Club’s online raffle poking fun at stuck trucks on Route...
Notch Road’s 1st stuck truck of the season a win for Stowe Rotary Club
In this photo released by the Laconia Fire Department, a vehicle sits inside a restaurant after...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Several new Vermont laws went into effect on July 1, ranging from gun control to ranked choice...
New Vermont laws became official July 1
The Notch Road has reopened after a truck driver from Florida got stuck Sunday night.
Notch Road back open after Florida truck gets stuck
Vermont state police are investigating a UTV crash on Saturday night that killed a young boy. -...
Police investigate fatal UTV crash in Newfane

Latest News

Small Vermont town ready for another big role on the silver screen
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Keeping track of Vermont’s Canada geese
File photo
CVPH training program easing nursing shortage
CVPH training program easing nursing shortage