Tractor-trailer takes a dip in Wilmington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It took a team effort after a tractor-trailer went into the Harriman Reservoir in Wilmington Monday morning.

It happened on Route 9 West and Oxbow Loop. Authorities say the driver, David Miller, lost control of the empty big rig and drove it off a 20-foot drop into the reservoir.

Miller was able to get to shore with the help of rescuers and was taken to the hospital. His condition and the cause of the crash were not available.

The Vermont State Hazmat team and Brattleboro Fire Department responded to control diesel and other fluids that leaked into the water.

