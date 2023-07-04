Vermont State University officially opens its doors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University is officially up and running now, merging multiple state colleges under one umbrella.

The Vermont State Colleges System consists of Castleton University, Vermont Tech, Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Johnson, and Community College of Vermont.

Now, those schools, with the exception of CCV, are merged into Vermont State University.

That means they are campuses instead of individual colleges. The goal is to save money and prevent closures.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.