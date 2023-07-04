Advertise With Us
Vermont State University officially opens its doors

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University is officially up and running now, merging multiple state colleges under one umbrella.

The Vermont State Colleges System consists of Castleton University, Vermont Tech, Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Johnson, and Community College of Vermont.

Now, those schools, with the exception of CCV, are merged into Vermont State University.

That means they are campuses instead of individual colleges. The goal is to save money and prevent closures.

